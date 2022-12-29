Roquan Smith: Will be nice to see Kenny Pickett for a full game

Getty Images

Sunday’s game against the Ravens will be Kenny Pickett‘s second chance to face Baltimore, but his first one came to a premature end.

Pickett went for a concussion evaluation after the opening drive and was cleared to return to the game, but he only returned for one series because he began experiencing further concussion symptoms. Pickett missed the next game before returning for last Saturday’s win over the Saints and Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith said he’s looking forward to a longer look at the Steelers rookie this weekend.

“It will be nice to get out there and really get to see him for a full game,” Smith said, via the team’s website. “I’m excited about the challenge, and what he’ll bring to the table. I know he likes to pull it down a little bit. So, we’ll see.”

If things go as planned in Pittsburgh, the Ravens will be seeing plenty of Pickett in the years to come and a win on Sunday night would be a good way to perk up the rivalry heading into next season.