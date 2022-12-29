Sam Hubbard returns to Bengals practice

Getty Images

The Bengals may have a key player back for Monday’s game against the Bills.

Defensive end Sam Hubbard has returned to practice, according to multiple reporters on the Cincinnati beat.

Hubbard suffered a calf injury in the Week 15 win over Tampa Bay and missed last week’s game against the Patriots. While reports initially indicated Hubbard would miss a few weeks with the injury, the fact that he’s back at the first practice of Week 17 is a good sign he could return sooner than later.

Hubbard has recorded 6.5 sacks with 11 tackles for loss and 21 quarterback hits in 14 games this season. He also has three passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Fellow defensive end Trey Hendrickson returned from a fractured wrist last week, playing 43 percent of the defensive snaps against New England.

Hubbard’s level of participation will be revealed with Cincinnati’s injury report later on Thursday.