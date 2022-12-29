Stefon Diggs won’t practice Thursday, Mitch Morse clears concussion protocol

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 29, 2022, 1:00 PM EST
Buffalo Bills v Chicago Bears
As the Bills get ready to play the Bengals for a big Monday night matchup, they won’t have two of their top players on the practice field. But they will get one of their key offensive players back.

Per multiple reporters, head coach Sean McDermott said in his Thursday press conference that receiver Stefon Diggs (illness) and safety Jordan Poyer (knee) won’t practice on Thursday.

With Diggs, the team is hoping he can practice sooner than later in the week.

The good news is that center Mitch Morse has cleared the concussion protocol and is set to practice. Morse has dealt with several concussions over the course of his career, with this latest one being the sixth one known.

Buffalo will release its full injury report with practice participation status later on Thursday.

1 responses to “Stefon Diggs won’t practice Thursday, Mitch Morse clears concussion protocol

  1. So many players missing time with “illness “.
    Despite being young and in top condition, wearing minimal protection from freezing temperatures will cause anyone “illness”.
    The macho thing with going sleeveless in minus temps look good for show until you end up with real shivers from being sick.
    There’s no shame in wearing some thermal gear.

