Thursday Night Football: Cowboys do enough to beat undermanned Titans 27-13

Dallas Cowboys v Tennessee Titans
The Cowboys kept their NFC East hopes alive, at least until Sunday, with a 27-13 victory over the Titans.

The Cowboys improved to 12-4, a game and a half behind Philadelphia. The Eagles play the Saints on Sunday and in need of one win in their final two games to win the division and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The banged-up and undermanned Titans had nothing to play for Thursday night, needing to beat Jacksonville in Week 18 to win the AFC South. They lost their sixth game in a row to fall to 7-9.

If the Cowboys had any pregame thoughts about pulling some key starters at halftime, that disappeared in three quarters of lackluster play. The Cowboys led only 10-6 at halftime after Dak Prescott turned the ball over three times.

They were up only 17-13 into the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys, though, scored on back-to-back possessions in the fourth quarter, with Dalton Schultz getting his second touchdown of the game and Brett Maher his second field goal, to pull away.

Prescott went 29-of-41 for 282 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also lost a fumble on a botched snap with center Tyler Biadasz, who departed on a cart in the third quarter with an ankle injury.

CeeDee Lamb caught 11 passes for 100 yards, Schultz seven for 56 and T.Y. Hilton four for 50.

Joshua Dobbs, making his first career start after arriving eight days ago, went 20-of-39 for 232 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He won the job for next week, keeping rookie Malik Willis on the bench, as the Titans try to extend their season without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill among others.

Titans defensive back Kevin Byard had both picks of Prescott and six tackles.

7 responses to “Thursday Night Football: Cowboys do enough to beat undermanned Titans 27-13

  2. 16th game and it felt like a preseason effort. There are a couple of teams “no one wants to face in the playoffs,” and then there’s Dallas, the team everyone wants to face in the playoffs. And I’m a Cowboys fan. Oof.

  3. The Jaguars should win next week but I feel better about the Titans chances with Dobbs over Willis. Henry will get over 30 carries to try to win the division.

  5. Boy these cowboys have Philly and San Fran quaking in their boots lol!!

    No tannehill, no Henry and it was 17 to 13 in the fourth quarter.
    That Prescott is a turnover machine.

  7. A very unimpressive victory by the Cowboys. They always play down to the level of lesser teams. However, they usually play up to the level of better teams. I won’t try to predict what will happen in the playoffs but I know the Cowboys have as legitimate a shot to beat any other team as they have to lose to any other team.

