Thursday Night Football: Derrick Henry, Tony Pollard among inactives

Getty Images

The Cowboys and Titans both have a Pro Bowl running back. Neither of them will play.

Tony Pollard is among the Cowboys’ inactives after missing practice all week with a thigh injury. The team gave him a questionable designation Friday.

That leaves Ezekiel Elliott, a Pro Bowler in 2016, 2018 and 2019, to carry more of the load in Thursday Night Football.

The Titans won’t have Derrick Henry, who was doubtful with a hip injury. He is sitting out for precautionary reasons with Tennessee’s postseason hopes riding on what happens in its Week 18 game against the Jaguars.

The Cowboys will have linebacker Micah Parsons, who was questionable with a hand injury.

The Cowboys’ other inactives are linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck), receiver James Washington, quarterback Will Grier, receiver Jalen Tolbert, cornerback Trayvon Mullen and safety Markquese Bell.

The Titans’ other inactives are cornerback Kristian Fulton (groin), defensive back Josh Thompson (concussion), safety Amani Hooker (knee), linebacker Dylan Cole (ankle), offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere (ankle), defensive lineman Denico Autry (biceps) and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle).