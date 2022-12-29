Titans put Ryan Tannehill on IR

Posted by Josh Alper on December 29, 2022, 4:11 PM EST
NFL: DEC 18 Titans at Chargers
When Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill had ankle surgery last week, there was reportedly an outside chance that he would be able to play again this season.

The Titans all but slammed the door shut on that possibility on Thursday. Tannehill has been placed on injured reserve, which means the Titans would have to make the AFC Championship Game in order for him to be eligible to return to action.

That feels like an even longer shot than Tannehill’s return and a loss in Week 18 to the Jaguars will keep the Titans out of the playoffs altogether.

Linebackers Bud Dupree (pectoral) and Zach Cunningham (elbow) also went on injured reserve Thursday. Both players had already been ruled out of Thursday’s game against the Cowboys.

The Titans also signed linebacker Sam Okuayinonu, running back Jonathan Ward, and linebacker Andre Smith to the active roster. Ward will likely be helping to fill in for running back Derrick Henry on Thursday night as Henry has been listed as doubtful to play.

Defensive lineman Jayden Peevy and offensive lineman Zack Johnson were elevated for Thursday night’s game and will revert to the practice squad after it is over.

7 responses to “Titans put Ryan Tannehill on IR

  1. I thought this years Ravens would be the most boring team to watch to somehow get in the playoffs.

    The titans just said: “hold my beer”

  2. The Jaguars will win the division and the Titans will lose their last seven games. When the season started, I predicted an 8-9 finish.
    When they were 7-3, I admitted I was wrong with the defense playing really well. The wheels have come off since …

  3. “I thought this years Ravens would be the most boring team to watch to somehow get in the playoffs.”

    Just as well the Titans aren’t making the playoffs then.

  5. Wow – Dud Dupree hurt again? How many gms has he actually played since the Titans signed this clown?

  6. How bad is this division if the Jaguars back into the playoffs with that very limited QB they have.

