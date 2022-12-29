Todd Bowles: We’re not thinking about Ryan Jensen playing in a game at this point

Posted by Josh Alper on December 29, 2022, 8:45 AM EST
NFL: SEP 25 Packers at Buccaneers
Getty Images

Center Ryan Jensen is back on the practice field for the Buccaneers, but a return to the lineup for a game isn’t going to happen in the immediate future.

Jensen has been out since hurting his knee at the start of training camp and Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said the team does not “have any expectations” for him to be a factor during games at the moment.

“We’re not even thinking about him getting in pads [on a game day] at this point,” Bowles said, via Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times. “He’s day-to-day. As it progresses, we’ll have more to report, but right now he’s just happy to be out there running, doing something, and that’s good for him. It’s a good lift for him, it’s a good lift for the guys.”

That outlook could change depending on how Jensen looks at practice, especially if the Bucs win this weekend to clinch the NFC South and the home playoff game that comes with it.

3 responses to “Todd Bowles: We’re not thinking about Ryan Jensen playing in a game at this point

  2. So let’s just say Ryan Jensen comes back and is playing like Ryan Jensen, Wirfs is healthy and Brady magically decides that he’s going to actually step in to the pocket for once and be willing to take a few hits and go down field. Would you rather play them in the playoffs or that weak sauce Minnesota defense and Kirk Cousins for example. Just saying, you see it in basketball all the time, veteran teams all of a sudden turn it on when it matters

  3. The increasing likelihood that Jensen will play in the post-season — if there is one for this perplexing team — should energize the Buccaneers Sunday. God knows they need some energy.

