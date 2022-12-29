Todd Bowles: We’re not thinking about Ryan Jensen playing in a game at this point

Getty Images

Center Ryan Jensen is back on the practice field for the Buccaneers, but a return to the lineup for a game isn’t going to happen in the immediate future.

Jensen has been out since hurting his knee at the start of training camp and Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said the team does not “have any expectations” for him to be a factor during games at the moment.

“We’re not even thinking about him getting in pads [on a game day] at this point,” Bowles said, via Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times. “He’s day-to-day. As it progresses, we’ll have more to report, but right now he’s just happy to be out there running, doing something, and that’s good for him. It’s a good lift for him, it’s a good lift for the guys.”

That outlook could change depending on how Jensen looks at practice, especially if the Bucs win this weekend to clinch the NFC South and the home playoff game that comes with it.