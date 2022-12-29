Trevor Lawrence on Jags starters playing in Week 17: That’s what we want

Getty Images

Though the Jaguars technically don’t have anything to play for in their Week 17 matchup with the Texans, head coach Doug Pederson made it clear that he doesn’t plan to rest any starters.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence said on Wednesday that is just fine with him.

“We know at this point in the season that’s what we expected. That’s what we want,” Lawrence said in his Wednesday press conference. “You’ve got to finish strong, and that’s the main message, and these are two division games we have left. That doesn’t always work out that way where you get to finish with two division games. It’s a great opportunity for us.

“We lost to this team, like I said, a month or two months ago, whenever it was, so getting a chance to play them again at their stadium, haven’t beat this team in a while. I’ve never beat the Texans in the last two years, three games. For me, it’s a game I definitely want to win.”

Lawrence noted the whole team feels that way. Plus, as winners of four of their last five games, the Jaguars feel like a much better team than the one that lost 13-6 to the Texans back in Week Five.

“It’s another opportunity just to show who we are, to put our best foot forward, to play another complete game, to keep this momentum that we have,” Lawrence said. “If you go out there and lay an egg, no one is feeling good about that, especially heading into the last week.

“For us, this game is as big as any game we’ve played all year, and that’s the mindset, and it’s a division game, and we’re treating it just like that.”

No matter the result of Sunday’s game, the Jaguars will host the Titans in Week 18 for the AFC South title.