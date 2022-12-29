Tua Tagovailoa’s brother believes Dolphins quarterback will play again, at some point

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from team meetings Thursday, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Nobody knows when Tagovailoa will return, not even his brother.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa spoke to Reynolds ahead of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday.

“Everyone has their opinion,” Taulia Tagovailoa said. “My brother, I know he works hard. I know he has a family now. I want my brother to be safe, but at the same time I know that he has a love and a passion for football. I feel like he is going to make the right decision. The biggest thing is staying safe, so that is something he has to pray on. I know when it comes down to it, he will make the right decision.”

With Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol for a second time this season, Teddy Bridgewater is expected to start this week against the Patriots.

Should Tagovailoa return this season, or ever?

Taulia Tagovailoa said he believes his brother will play again, at some point.

“I just feel like he’s not going to stop playing football,” Taulia Tagovailoa said. “I feel like every opportunity he has, he is going to try to play. I don’t know, it’s just ‘go until the wheels fall off.’”