Tyreek Hill: Teddy Bridgewater knows what it takes to get the job done

Getty Images

The Dolphins are turning to Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback against the Patriots this Sunday.

Bridgewater will make his second start of the season because Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for at least this week after suffering a concussion against the Packers last weekend and the team’s top receiver doesn’t think the change will work against Miami. Tyreek Hill said that his earlier comment that he can put up numbers with any quarterback “still stands” and that the team has seen Bridgewater play well enough to feel confident about his ability to lead the team to a win they need for their playoff hopes.

“Every quarterback is going to bring his own swagger into the huddle,” Hill said, via Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post. “And I feel like when Teddy steps into the huddle, there’s like a different mindset for us all. We understand Tua has his things that he does very well. And then Teddy, he has the same thing. He has the same certain package of things that he can do very well as well. When he stepped in for us, in the fourth quarter against the Vikings and came in and balled out, we needed that as a team. Teddy’s a guy who has been in his league for a long time and he understands and he knows what it takes to get the job done to win games.”

Tagovailoa hadn’t gotten the job done during Miami’s current four-game losing streak, so the move to Bridgewater may wind up being a positive for the Dolphins even if the reason for his ascension wasn’t by choice.