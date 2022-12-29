Xavier McKinney returns to practice for Giants

Getty Images

Giants safety Xavier McKinney has returned to the practice field.

The Giants announced that McKinney has been designated to return from the non-football injury. He went on the list in early November after suffering injuries to his fingers in an ATV accident during the team’s bye week.

McKinney can be activated at any point in the next 21 days, so he could provide the Giants with a boost in one of their final regular season games or in the postseason. If he isn’t activated in that window, he won’t be able to return this season but the Giants would have to win in the Wild Card round to keep their season going that long.

McKinney had 38 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and four passes defensed in eight starts before his injury.