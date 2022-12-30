After suffering setback, Mecole Hardman won’t play this week

Getty Images

As it turns out, Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman won’t be back on the field for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Earlier this week, head coach Andy Reid said he was expecting Hardman to play. But then multiple reporters did not spot Hardman on the field for Thursday or Friday’s practice.

Reid said Friday that Hardman suffered a setback during Wednesday’s practice and won’t play this week.

Via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star, Reid noted that Hardman “had some pain, a tweak” in his groin area. Hardman has been on injured reserve with an abdominal injury.

But Reid added, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com, “I’m not that worried about it.”

Winners of the AFC West, the Chiefs must activate Hardman next week as his 21-day practice window as he returns from injured reserve is expiring.

Hardman has 25 catches for 297 yards with four touchdowns this season. He also has rushed for 31 yards and two TDs.

The Chiefs are not ruling anyone else out for Week 17.