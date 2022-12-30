Alvin Kamara set to play Sunday, Chris Olave listed as questionable

Getty Images

Saints running back Alvin Kamara missed two days of practice this week, but he is on track to play against the Eagles on Sunday.

Kamara, who was absent due to a quad injury and personal reasons, returned for a full practice on Friday. He did not receive an injury designation on the team’s final injury report.

There’s less certainty about wide receiver Chris Olave‘s availability. He was limited all week with a hamstring injury and is listed as questionable.

Safety Justin Evans (shoulder), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring), and linebacker Chase Hansen (knee) are also questionable to play.

Safety Marcus Maye (shoulder), guard Andrus Peat (ankle), and running back Dwayne Washington (illness) have been ruled out.