Antonio Gibson out, Kam Curl questionable for Commanders

Getty Images

The Commanders have turned in their injury designations for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Running back Antonio Gibson will not be in the lineup as the team tries to take another step toward securing a playoff berth. Gibson is dealing with foot and knee injuries.

The Commanders can clinch a berth this weekend with a win and losses by the Packers, Seahawks, and Lions. Wins in Week 17 and Week 18 will also assure the Commanders move on to the postseason.

Safety Kam Curl is listed as questionable to play because of an ankle injury that has limited him in practice this week. Three other defensive backs — CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle), S Percy Butler (hip), and CB Christian Homes (ankle) — have the same designation.

Offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles and defensive end James Smith-Williams have been ruled out with concussions.