Bengals put La’el Collins on IR

Posted by Josh Alper on December 30, 2022, 3:13 PM EST
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor didn’t confirm a report that right tackle La'el Collins tore his ACL and MCL earlier this week, but he said there wasn’t optimism about his availability for the immediate future and a roster move on Friday confirmed we won’t be seeing Collins for a while.

The Bengals placed Collins on injured reserve, which officially rules him out through at least the AFC Championship Game and almost certainly means his next snaps will come during the 2023 season.

Collins started the first 15 games for the Bengals in his first season with the team. He is signed through the 2024 season.

Hakeem Adenjii is expected to be the starter at right tackle with Collins out of the picture.

