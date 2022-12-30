Bill Belichick declines to answer repeated questions about whether Mac Jones is a dirty player

Getty Images

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked repeatedly at his press conference today whether quarterback Mac Jones is a dirty player, and Belichick repeatedly chose not to answer directly.

Just as he did on Wednesday, Belichick chose not to answer directly when asked directly about the perception that Jones is a dirty player, questions prompted by an illegal low block to Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.

Belichick was first asked whether, in his experience, he thinks Jones is a dirty player.

“I’m not going to sit up here and comment about — we could go through the rest of our roster and ask the same questions,” Belichick answered. “I’m not going to get into any of that.”

He was then asked a follow-up about why he wouldn’t make his opinion clear about Jones.

“Right now my focus is on the Miami Dolphins. It’s not on some other game, some other play, some other year, what somebody else said or didn’t say,” Belichick said. “I don’t think about those things.”

As another follow-up question came, Belichick interrupted before the reporter could finish the question.

“Again, I’m thinking about the Dolphins. That’s what I’m thinking about,” Belichick said. “Whatever it is, it is. Whatever was called, was called. That’s what it is and I’m onto the Dolphins.”

A final follow-up was asked: Could Belichick risk alienating Jones by refusing to defend him?

“I have a good relationship with all the players, I talk to all the players,” Belichick said. “I feel comfortable with my relationship with every player.”

With that, Belichick’s press conference ended, without Belichick offering an opinion about whether his starting quarterback is a dirty player.