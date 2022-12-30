Bill Belichick declines to answer repeated questions about whether Mac Jones is a dirty player

December 30, 2022
Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked repeatedly at his press conference today whether quarterback Mac Jones is a dirty player, and Belichick repeatedly chose not to answer directly.

Just as he did on Wednesday, Belichick chose not to answer directly when asked directly about the perception that Jones is a dirty player, questions prompted by an illegal low block to Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.

Belichick was first asked whether, in his experience, he thinks Jones is a dirty player.

“I’m not going to sit up here and comment about — we could go through the rest of our roster and ask the same questions,” Belichick answered. “I’m not going to get into any of that.”

He was then asked a follow-up about why he wouldn’t make his opinion clear about Jones.

“Right now my focus is on the Miami Dolphins. It’s not on some other game, some other play, some other year, what somebody else said or didn’t say,” Belichick said. “I don’t think about those things.”

As another follow-up question came, Belichick interrupted before the reporter could finish the question.

“Again, I’m thinking about the Dolphins. That’s what I’m thinking about,” Belichick said. “Whatever it is, it is. Whatever was called, was called. That’s what it is and I’m onto the Dolphins.”

A final follow-up was asked: Could Belichick risk alienating Jones by refusing to defend him?

“I have a good relationship with all the players, I talk to all the players,” Belichick said. “I feel comfortable with my relationship with every player.”

With that, Belichick’s press conference ended, without Belichick offering an opinion about whether his starting quarterback is a dirty player.

25 responses to "Bill Belichick declines to answer repeated questions about whether Mac Jones is a dirty player

  1. The reporters, or general sports columnists, who know little about the actual playing of football are always the ones who try to drudge up controversy about all the peripheral stuff surrounding football.

    BB knows how to put a STOP to that. We’re on to Miami.

  3. What do you expect from a confirmed cheater? The Chess Master is allergic to honesty and has to deal with a proven dirty player…no one should be surprised in the least.

  5. Honestly, this is just beyond childish and unprofessional to harrass a sports coach like this. This game was played over 4 days ago.

    And people wonder why BB flips the media the bird? Who wouldn’t handle the obnoxious and unprofessional media the way he does?

    Worst sports media in the world. Not even remotely close anywhere else.

  6. I am a Packers fan but the way Belichick frustrates the media when they want an answer in the worst way makes me laugh out loud.

  7. Holy crap….how many ways are you gonna spin this NON STORY…. It was a BLOCK for Pete’s sake…. Is the next story gonna be an interview of his high school coach?? I mean ENQUIRING MINDS NEED TO KNOW…..Let’s get TMZ in on this too!!!!

  10. Come on man name me one single head coach that’s gonna stand there and say his guy plays dirty…You can’t, because there has never been one, and they’ll never be one. Even when Suh stomped a dudes head his coach didn’t call it dirty. He simply said his guy has to do better…Nonsense question

  12. I’m not sure he needs to offer any comment on it. We seem to have a need to survey everyone about any issue which arises and then to write a story when someone doesn’t respond the way we expect them to respond. People saw the video and can draw whatever inferences they so choose. I suspect most peoples’ opinions are pretty well fixed on this topic at this point, no matter what any coach has to say about it.

  13. This is an occasion I agree with Belichick!!! The question is petty and old news. Maybe it was a dirty move but it’s not like he’s in the business of trying to hurt other players all the time

  15. The coach is right. Patriots are playing an elimination game on Sunday and that’s the only thing that should matter to them.

  16. Did anyone really expect Bill to answer that question?
    It’s no-win question. If he says “yes” he alienates his QB. Not to mention, the same question would come up in every future press conference about any borderline or worse play. If he says “no” there would be an additional barrage of questions regarding his interpretation of what constitutes a dirty play.

  18. Belichick not feeding a trolling media is nothing new.

    That speaks to his opinion of you guys, not Mac Jones.

  22. I wouldn’t expect Belichick to stoop to the level of those questions. I mean, this is the most successful coach in history, and the playoffs are fast approaching. There is so much a reporter can gain for their readers by asking this man intelligent questions. I’ve heard Bill answer intelligent questions, and he’s been very informative. He’s not real big on tabloids, so you’re wasting everyone’s time trying to get tabloid stuff from Belichick. I think it’s extremely disrespectful to your peers to be wasting everyone’s time with distasteful questioning. The serious reporters are trying to feed their families, and I’m literally stunned that there isn’t some sort of order in these press rooms. Like I said, men and women are trying to feed their families. It’s sad.

  23. Bill is getting follow up questions now that he never got before. I agree with the timing of his response. Ask questions like do you think the perception of Mac as a dirty player will affect how miami goes after him? Does a reputation for dirty plays make Mac more vulnerable during a game?

