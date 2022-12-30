Blaine Gabbert assisted in water rescue that saved four people after helicopter crash

Getty Images

Buccaneers backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert was jet skiing near Tampa Bay on Thursday night when a helicopter crash landed in the water nearby, and he and two other men quickly acted to save the lives of the four people inside.

Hunter Hupp, who was in the helicopter with his parents and the pilot, said that Gabbert and the two others came to where the four people were treading water, pulled them onto their jet skis, and took them to the shore.

“They slowly brought us back to the shore, a sandy beach near the yacht club, and hung out for a while, were really nice,” Hupp told Greg Auman of FoxSports.com. “We exchanged pleasantries upon reaching flat ground. They were really an asset to helping us out, because we were the only ones out there for a while. It was a handshake and a huge and ‘Thank you so much.’ They went out for a nice afternoon ride and just happened to come upon a stranded helicopter family.”

Hupp said he and his family didn’t know who Gabbert was at the time but that his mom held tight to Gabbert as she was rescued.

“My mom said she was hoping to meet Tom Brady while we were down here,” he said. “I think she came pretty darn close.”

Police have confirmed that a helicopter had to make an emergency water landing, that all four people aboard survived, and that the work to remove the submerged helicopter is ongoing.