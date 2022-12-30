Blaine Gabbert “just trying to do the right thing” in water rescue after helicopter crash

Getty Images

Buccaneers backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert expressed surprise that he was being labeled a hero today after using his jet ski to reach the passengers in a helicopter that had made an emergency water landing near Tampa Bay.

Gabbert said he didn’t think the media would find out about the incident and that he and his brothers just happened to be on their jet skis in the water near the scene of the accident.

“I was just trying to do the right thing – help them out,” Gabbert said. “Clearly they were in need, and I’m happy they all made it out alive. I honestly wanted to stay anonymous. I just thought I was doing the right thing at the right time. I’m not much of a guy to be in the limelight; I kind of just wanted to stay under the radar.”

The helicopter pilot and three passengers were in the water when Gabbert and his brothers arrived, pulled them onto their jet skis and brought them to shore. Gabbert, who spoke at a press conference today with representatives of the police and fire departments, said first responders were there just moments afterward.

“I called 911 and tried to remain as calm as possible,” he said. “It all turned positive. They were healthy, scared nervous. It was a pretty crappy situation that turned good in the end. I was just ‘right place, right time,’ I guess. The credit really goes to Tampa PD – you guys, the fire department, the Sheriff’s department – because they were there within, like, five seconds. It was pretty remarkable.”

All four people aboard the helicopter made it to shore safely and were not seriously hurt.