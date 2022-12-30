Broncos place Greg Dulcich on injured reserve

Posted by Charean Williams on December 30, 2022, 5:39 PM EST
The Broncos placed rookie tight end Greg Dulcich on injured reserve Friday, ending his season.

The team already had ruled him out for this weekend’s game with a hamstring injury.

Dulcich, a third-round selection, finishes the season with 33 receptions for 411 yards and two touchdowns. He ranks third on the team in receptions and receiving yards.

The UCLA product had the second-most productive rookie season by a tight end in franchise history.

Andrew Beck, Eric Saubert, Eric Tomlinson and Albert Okwuegbunam are the remaining tight ends on the 53-player roster.

The Broncos did not announce a corresponding move, leaving them with an open roster spot.

