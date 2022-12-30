Carlton Davis doubtful, Vita Vea and Julio Jones questionable for Buccaneers

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are unlikely to have one of their key members of the secondary when they try to clinch the NFC South against the Panthers on Sunday.

Cornerback Carlton Davis has been officially listed as doubtful for the contest.

Davis did not participate in all three days of practice with a shoulder injury.

Edge rusher Carl Nassib is also doubtful with a pectoral injury, though he was a limited participant in all three days of practice.

The Bucs have several questionable players for Sunday’s game against Carolina as well. Nose tackle Vita Vea (calf), safety Antoine Winfield (ankle), offensive tackle Donovan Smith (foot), receiver Julio Jones (knee), safety Mike Edwards (hamstring), and cornerback Jamel Dean (toe) are all questionable.

In his Friday press conference, head coach Todd Bowles said, “for the most part, everybody is trending in the right direction.” But didn’t offer anything else in the way of specifics.

While center Ryan Jensen returned to practice, he’s unlikely to be activated for the game.

“He’s moving around. Just happy to see him out there,” Bowles said. “He’s been a big uplift for the guys, just to see him out here – their spirits have been good. So that’s been good enough so far.”

Outside linebacker Anthony Nelson (illness), tight end Cade Otton (quad), and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (ankle) were all listed on the report but have no injury status for Sunday.