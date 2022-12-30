Charles Leno Jr. named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 17

Getty Images

The NFL Players Association named Commanders tackle Charles Leno Jr. their Community MVP for Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Leno spent the month of December playing “Leno Claus” for people in the Washington D.C. area as well as those around his native Northern California. Over 25 days, Leno and his wife helped families dealing with cancer, donated money to libraries, provided gift cards for grocery shopping, supported anti-gun violence initiatives and more.

It’s the third year in a row that Leno has been named an NFLPA Community MVP and he is also the Commanders’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for this season.

“Being honored for the third year in a row as a NFLPA Community MVP is an honor for my wife and I,” Leno said in a statement. “In life, I believe that you are not defined by what you accomplish but by the impact that you make on others’ lives. By receiving this honor and award, it allows for my organization to continue to grow and expand our reach within the community. One day, this game of football will be over, but the impact that we can make on people’s lives will last forever.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to a charity or foundation of Leno’s choice. He will also join the other weekly honorees in being eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.