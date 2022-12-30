Christian Kirk: Reaching 1,000 receiving yards definitely a huge deal for me

Getty Images

There were some incredulous responses when wide receiver Christian Kirk signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Jaguars as a free agent this offseason, but the move has worked out well for both team and player.

Kirk has 76 catches for 988 yards and seven touchdowns and that production has helped the Jags enter Week 17 with a path to winning the AFC South. Kirk has already set personal bests for receiving yards and touchdowns and he’ll set another one with two more catches before the end of the regular season.

He’ll also likely reach 1,000 receiving yards and he said this week that it would mean a lot to him.

“I know sometimes people can downplay it a little bit, especially with a 17th game and whatnot but, for me, it’s a huge deal,” Kirk said, via Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union. “It’s a huge deal for any wide receiver. You don’t just wake up and have 1,000 yards. It’s hard in this league to make plays; for me, that’s always been a milestone I’ve always wanted to complete, so it’s definitely a huge deal.”

The Jaguars also brought in wide receiver Zay Jones and tight end Evan Engram this offseason in order to upgrade their offensive productivity and all of the moves have paid off in Jacksonville. With a win in Week 18, the group will get a chance to show that they can continue producing in the postseason.