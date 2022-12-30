David Blough will start for Cardinals after Colt McCoy experiences concussion symptoms

Getty Images

The Cardinals will start their fourth different quarterback of the last four weeks on Sunday.

David Blough will be the Cardinals’ starting quarterback against the Falcons, Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury said today.

Kingsbury said on Wednesday that Colt McCoy had cleared the concussion protocol and was slated to start this week, but today Kingsbury said McCoy has experienced more concussion symptoms and will be out.

Trace McSorley, who started last week’s game, will back up Blough.

The Cardinals signed Blough off the Vikings’ practice squad two weeks ago after Kyler Murray tore his ACL in Week 14. McCoy started in place of Murray in Week 15 but suffered a concussion, which led to McSorley starting Week 16. And now Blough will start Week 17.