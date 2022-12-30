David Blough will start for Cardinals after Colt McCoy experiences concussion symptoms

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 30, 2022, 2:17 PM EST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Arizona Cardinals
Getty Images

The Cardinals will start their fourth different quarterback of the last four weeks on Sunday.

David Blough will be the Cardinals’ starting quarterback against the Falcons, Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury said today.

Kingsbury said on Wednesday that Colt McCoy had cleared the concussion protocol and was slated to start this week, but today Kingsbury said McCoy has experienced more concussion symptoms and will be out.

Trace McSorley, who started last week’s game, will back up Blough.

The Cardinals signed Blough off the Vikings’ practice squad two weeks ago after Kyler Murray tore his ACL in Week 14. McCoy started in place of Murray in Week 15 but suffered a concussion, which led to McSorley starting Week 16. And now Blough will start Week 17.

5 responses to “David Blough will start for Cardinals after Colt McCoy experiences concussion symptoms

  4. For a veteran backup QB the worst thing that can happen to you is starting. All they want to do is hold the clipboard and collect $3-5 million dollars.

  5. What a depressing franchise. They seem to have empty, shallow guys at all the leadership positions (GM,HC,QB) so it’s no wonder the team comes across as so blah and listless.

