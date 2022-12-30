“Fair assumption” that Tyler Huntley starts again for Ravens

Posted by Josh Alper on December 30, 2022, 1:33 PM EST
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed another week of practice because of his knee injury and he’s set to miss another game as well.

Head coach John Harbaugh didn’t officially rule Jackson out when he spoke to reporters on Friday, but did say that it is a “fair assumption” that Tyler Huntley will be at quarterback against the Steelers on Sunday night. That will be Huntley’s fourth straight start and his second against the Steelers as the Ravens beat their divisional rivals 16-14 in Week 14.

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell (knee) and cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) have also missed practice time this week and Harbaugh said all three players are continuing to make progress in their recoveries.

“They’re both progressing very well and I would say the same thing about Lamar. All three of these guys are working very hard,” Harbaugh said.

Campbell was on the practice field Friday and the team will release a full set of injury designations later in the day.

  1. Lamar may be done with the Ravens and the Ravens are done with him too. They offered him a fair deal, he turned it down, not enough gauranteed money for him. I say he is milking the recovery in hopes of getting a deal elsewhere.
    Personally not sure anyone would want him, his game has regressed every year. My take the Ravens may not want him either but want the picks for him.

