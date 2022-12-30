Giants expect Azeez Ojulari to play, Xavier McKinney unlikely to be activated

Getty Images

The Giants got safety Xavier McKinney back at practice on Thursday, but his return to game action probably won’t come on Sunday.

McKinney has been on the non-football injury list with finger injuries he suffered in an early-November ATV accident and Thursday’s practice opened a 21-day window for the team to bring him back to the active roster. Head coach Brian Daboll said on Friday that it is unlikely that McKinney makes that return against the Colts this weekend.

While McKinney isn’t expected to be on the field, the Giants believe they will have defensive end Azeez Ojulari. Ojulari hurt his calf against the Vikings last week, but has been a limited participant in practice this week and Daboll said he’s good to go for Sunday.

The Giants could also get cornerback Adoree' Jackson back. Daboll indicated he will be a game-time decision after missing the last five games with a knee injury.