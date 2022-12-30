Jalen Hurts doubtful for Sunday’s game vs. Saints

Getty Images

Earlier on Friday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters that Philadelphia still had some things to sort through for who would start at quarterback on Sunday against the Saints.

But with the release of the injury report, the Eagles are taking some mystery out of who will be behind center in Week 17.

Jalen Hurts is officially listed at doubtful for the contest, which means Gardner Minshew is in line to start his second consecutive game.

Hurts was a limited participant in practice on both Thursday and Friday. But he apparently did not make enough progress with his shoulder injury for the Eagles to even feel comfortable listing him as questionable.

Minshew was 24-of-40 passing for 355 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in last week’s loss to Dallas. He also rushed for a touchdown and lost one of his two fumbles.

The only other players with game statuses on Philadelphia’s injury report are offensive tackle Lane Johnson (groin) and cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe) who have both been ruled out.

The Eagles will clinch the NFC’s No. 1 seed and the conference’s only first-round playoff bye if they defeat the Saints.