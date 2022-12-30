Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott “might have hyperextended” knee a little bit

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott appeared to injure his knee in the first half of Thursday night’s game against the Titans, but he remained on the field for the rest of the 27-13 Dallas win.

During a Friday morning appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones discussed Prescott’s condition. The quarterback appeared to be struggling for a while, but Jones said there was never great concern about Prescott’s ability to stay in the game.

“He’s in good shape,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “He might have hyperextended it a little bit. We were checking with the sideline and we knew he was going to be good.”

If the Eagles beat the Saints on Sunday, the Cowboys will be locked into the fifth seed in the NFC and they’ll have decisions to make about who to play in Week 18. If there’s any question about Prescott’s knee, chances are good that he’d take the week to rest up for the Wild Card round.