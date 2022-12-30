Jerry Jones on supposed Terrell Owens return: “I don’t know where that’s coming from”

Getty Images

It was only a matter of time before the question was posted Jerral Wayne Jones.

Before Thursday night’s game in Nashville, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram asked the Cowboys’ owner about a claim from agent Greg Daniel that he had been talking regularly to “Jerry Jones’ office” about 49-year-old receiver Terrell Owens returning to the team for which he last played in 2008.

“I don’t know where that’s coming from,” Jones told Hill. “I have no idea. But I haven’t spoken a word to him or is his agent.”

It felt likely a publicity stunt. The comments from Jones seem to confirm that potential explanation.

Owens reacted angrily to the claim that the opportunity fell apart because of his financial demands. He did not specifically say whether any talks had occurred with the Cowboys.

The whole thing was weird. The initial report containing Daniel’s comments expressed not an ounce of skepticism about the notion that Dallas would sign a player who is nearly 50 years old, even though the quotes had a difficult time passing the smell test. The notion that it all fell apart because Owens wanted too much money also made no sense, since why would he be in a position to ask for a penny more than the league minimum?

Far too often, reporters pass along whatever someone hands to them without bothering to run the information through the most basic of filters. The most important filter goes like this: Does it make any sense?

In this case, neither the initial report nor the claim that it imploded over money make an ounce of sense. And the story now seems to be over and done.