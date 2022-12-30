Jerry Rosburg: Criticism of Russell Wilson is “a bunch of crap”

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 30, 2022, 4:50 PM EST
Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Rams
Broncos interim head coach Jerry Rosburg is the latest person in Denver to come to the defense of quarterback Russell Wilson, amid criticism that Wilson acts as if he’s better than the rest of the team.

Over the last 24 hours several Broncos players have rushed to Wilson’s defense, and this afternoon Rosburg weighed in, seeming to initially want to call the criticism of Wilson “bullshit” before choosing a slightly less profane word.

“What’s a substitute word? Crap. It’s a bunch of crap,” Rosburg said.

Rosburg said he doesn’t follow social media and wasn’t aware of much of the commentary but was glad to see Wilson’s teammates stand up for him.

“I really appreciate those guys doing that,” Rosburg said. “I don’t live in that world, but people tell me things, and I really appreciate those people who do that because Russell Wilson, I watch him practice out here, I see what he does. I see a Hall of Fame quarterback on the practice field.”

Rosburg said the Broncos can silence the critics by playing well on Sunday against the Chiefs.

“Our job as coaches, as teammates, if we really want to make a statement, we’ll make it on Sunday,” Rosburg said. “We’ll play well and we’ll coach well, and we’ll give him the opportunities that he deserves to show what a great quarterback he is. That’s action. So all the other things that we say, they’ll have no value unless we go out there and play that way.”

7 responses to “Jerry Rosburg: Criticism of Russell Wilson is “a bunch of crap”

  1. Even after it was recently revealed that Wilson tried to get the Lombardi trophy changed from Seattle Seahawks to Russell Wilson Seahawks?

  2. No pal whoever you are because no one ever heard of you….Russell Wilson plays like crap. He sucks. 1st thing the new head coach needs to do is yank him out of that office he sits in and tell him to hold court at his locker like everyone else. They should run him ragged and try to get him to quit. Maybe then they can get out of that ridiculously stupid contract they gave him. The Broncos are the new joke of the NFL and Russell Wilson is the head clown driving the clown car.

  3. Oh, you see a HOF QB on the PRACTICE field, Jerry? Well in the words of Matt Foley, Motivational Speaker, “whoopty freaking doo”! What kind of QB do you see on GameDay? Not if you’re looking at the same guy we are…

  4. Well Seattle fans are delighted not to have to be inflicted with all that “crap” anymore. Miraculously, that crap disappeared this year.

  5. Just registered to say Russ is Fake and he sucks.
    It’s like he is still playing for Seattle.

    Penner should fire Paton and the training staff.

  6. Yes, everyone should disregard what they’ve seen with their own eyeballs because this Russ being horrible thing is obviously a false narrative.

  7. These Russ-apologists want to let Russ cook, but what Russ is cooking is some hotdogs chopped up in mac n cheese.

