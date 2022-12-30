Josh Norman will be active for Panthers on Sunday

Getty Images

One may consider Josh Norman back.

Head coach Steve Wilks told reporters in his Friday press conference that Norman will be active for Sunday’s critical game against the Buccaneers.

Via Ellis Williams of the Charlotte Observer, Wilks added that Norman likely won’t exceed 25 defensive snaps. And Keith Taylor will start at corner in place of Jaycee Horn.

Horn has a fractured wrist and there’s a chance he could return for the season finale against the Saints. But he’s been officially ruled out for Week 17.

Defensive end Marquis Haynes (ankle), tight end Tommy Tremble (hip), and guard Cade Mays (knee) are all questionable for Sunday.

Linebacker Shaq Thompson (hamstring), tight end Stephen Sullivan (ankle), and receiver Shi Smith (foot) all have no game status and are expected to play.