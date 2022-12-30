Matt LaFleur: Christian Watson may play vs. Vikings, even if he doesn’t practice on Friday

Getty Images

Though rookie receiver Christian Watson has not yet practiced this week with his hip injury, there’s still a chance he’ll be on the field when the Packers take on the Vikings on Sunday.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said Watson will work out with the medical staff and if he can practice then he’ll be on the field Friday. But even if he doesn’t practice, he’ll have an opportunity to play on Sunday.

“He is very intelligent and has gotten a ton of reps, I would say, throughout the course of the season. So, we’re just going to kind of feel it out,” LaFleur said in his Friday press conference. “If he feels like he can go at game time and the trainers clear him, then we’ll let him go. Then if not, then obviously other guys are going to have to pick up the pieces.”

Watson suffered the hip injury during last Sunday’s victory over the Dolphins. He’s recorded 35 catches for 496 yards with seven receiving touchdowns, plus a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Packers this year.

In other positive injury news, LaFleur said he fully expects left tackle David Bakhtiari to play. He underwent an appendectomy on Dec. 2. He’s been limited in the first two days of practice this week.

Returner/defensive back Keisean Nixon (groin) may also be available even though he hasn’t practiced for the first two days of the week.

Green Bay’s final injury report with game statuses will be released later on Friday.