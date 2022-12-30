Mike Evans is only 83 yards away from his ninth straight 1,000-yard season

Getty Images

Two years ago, by a margin of only six yards, Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans became the first player with seven straight 1,000-yard seasons to begin his career. Last year, Evans extended his record to eight, by 35 yards.

Despite the widespread perception that this season hasn’t gone well for Evans and that perhaps he has migrated beyond the boundaries of his prime, Evans is only 83 yards away from his ninth straight 1,000-yard season.

He missed one game due to a suspension for coming off the sideline and knocking Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore off his feet. In the 14 games during which he has played, Evans has 917 receiving yards.

That said, seven of quarterback Tom Brady‘s nine interceptions have come on throws to Evans. On Thursday, Brady was asked about that fact.

“I think everything has been a little — this year, it just hasn’t been as good as we would have probably all hoped from the beginning of the year, but that’s the reality of where we’re at,” Brady said. “I love Mike. I love playing with Mike, I love being out there with him. He’s a fighter, he’s a warrior, he’s so tough, he’s talented and I’ve got to make better throws. At the end of the day, I’ve got to do a better job getting him the ball.”

In Tampa’s most recent game, a come-from-behind win over the Cardinals, Brady had two interceptions. Both came on throws to Evans.

It’s been an issue throughout the year, with the duo not clicking the way they have in the past. But it’s still a productive relationships; Evans has 67 catches on 115 targets.

His touchdowns are way down, from 14 last year to three this year. The team’s wins are down, too. But the Bucs remain viable in the playoff chase. And if they make it to the postseason, the Brady-Evans connection is still potent enough to be dangerous. Despite the enhanced risk (this year) of the ball ending up with the wrong guy.

Or the risk that, for example, Evans will drop a walk in touchdown against the Panthers, like he did when the two teams squared off in Charlotte earlier this year. That catch alone would have Evans only 19 yards away from his ninth straight 1,000-yard season.