Mike McCarthy downplays any concerns about Dak Prescott’s interceptions

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw two interceptions on Thursday night, giving him a career-high 14 for the season — tied for the most of any quarterback in the NFL, even though Prescott missed five games this season. But Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said he’s not concerned.

Asked by a reporter about the game about Prescott’s rash of recent interceptions, McCarthy took issue with the question.

“I don’t agree with the word ‘rash,’ I mean we had two interceptions tonight. One was a drop and one was a minus decision. We’ll look at it and just keep coaching it,” McCarthy said. “The answer is not to over-coach it or over-emphasize it. The goal is to be explosive on offense and the stats speak for themselves.”

McCarthy acknowledged that the Cowboys’ performance wasn’t perfect in Thursday night’s win, but he noted that the Cowboys currently have the second-most wins of any team in the NFL.

“Whether we don’t get any style points, that’s OK,” McCarthy said. “We’re still at 12 wins.”