Mike Vrabel: We’ll decide next week whether Josh Dobbs or Malik Willis starts vs. Jaguars

Getty Images

The AFC South will be on the line in the season finale when the Titans play the Jaguars, and the Titans don’t yet know who their starting quarterback will be.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who made the surprise decision to start the newly arrived Josh Dobbs over rookie Malik Willis in Thursday night’s loss to the Cowboys, said after the game that a decision will come next week.

“We will continue to digest this over the weekend and make a decision,” Vrabel said. “Malik has worked hard, but then we just have to see where we are at with the quarterback position here going down to the last week of the season.”

Although the Titans lost, Vrabel sounded impressed with how quickly Dobbs has been able to come in and learn the offense.

“It was a great opportunity to evaluate Josh. We’ll make a decision going forward. He did some good things. We certainly would like to have a couple throws back. We will kind of see where things are here in a couple of days,” Vrabel said.

With Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve, the Titans don’t have any other options. Either Dobbs or Willis will be starting with the playoffs on the line next weekend.