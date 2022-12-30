Myles Garrett calls benching a “miscommunication”

Getty Images

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski benched defensive end Myles Garrett for the start of Saturday’s game against the Saints. Stefanski called it a “team thing” without elaborating.

Garrett took the blame Friday, saying it was “miscommunication” surrounding his absence from practice two days last week with an illness.

“I think it was a misunderstanding at the end of the day,” Garrett said Friday, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal, “but, I mean, that’s how it went down and got to respect how he feels about the situation and his judgment.”

Garrett missed the first series against the Saints, who went three-and-out to start the game. He played only 36 of 54 defensive snaps.

“That was coach’s decision based off of what happened during the week, and I respect his decision,” Garrett said. “I was sick, and I didn’t communicate well enough.”

Garrett said it was the first time the team has disciplined him . . . and the last time.

“I don’t foresee anything like this happening again,” Garrett said.

Garrett has 13.5 sacks with a chance to make All-Pro a third consecutive season. He already earned his fourth Pro Bowl in six seasons.