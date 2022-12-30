Myles Garrett calls benching a “miscommunication”

Posted by Charean Williams on December 30, 2022, 5:15 PM EST
New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski benched defensive end Myles Garrett for the start of Saturday’s game against the Saints. Stefanski called it a “team thing” without elaborating.

Garrett took the blame Friday, saying it was “miscommunication” surrounding his absence from practice two days last week with an illness.

“I think it was a misunderstanding at the end of the day,” Garrett said Friday, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal, “but, I mean, that’s how it went down and got to respect how he feels about the situation and his judgment.”

Garrett missed the first series against the Saints, who went three-and-out to start the game. He played only 36 of 54 defensive snaps.

“That was coach’s decision based off of what happened during the week, and I respect his decision,” Garrett said. “I was sick, and I didn’t communicate well enough.”

Garrett said it was the first time the team has disciplined him . . . and the last time.

“I don’t foresee anything like this happening again,” Garrett said.

Garrett has 13.5 sacks with a chance to make All-Pro a third consecutive season. He already earned his fourth Pro Bowl in six seasons.

9 responses to “Myles Garrett calls benching a “miscommunication”

  1. Always a miscommunications or misunderstanding. Doesn’t anybody take personal responsibility anymore?

  4. how are you that incapable of communicating these days? text message – hey coach, I’m sick. can’t practice. doc said no. talk to my agent. should be good to go on XXXX…

  5. Scouting is difficult. There’s the film work and there’s the character evaluation. You have to separate the two, but you have to give weight to both. It’s not easy, but it can be done.

  6. Someone hit him over the head with a helmet and he was so stunned he forgot to call in sick.

  8. Garrett said that this is the first time that the team has disciplined him. I shudder to think that if true, he wasn’t disciplined for taking a vigorous swing with his helmet at Mason Rudolph’s head. Also if true – the Brown’s have actually been flying under the radar as a dumpster fire of an organization.

  9. Coach had better be careful and watch his back or at least wear a helmet. That guy has a temper for sure.

