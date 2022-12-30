New Jersey halts Citrus Bowl betting over relationship between Drew Brees and PointsBet

Getty Images

When former NFL quarterback Drew Brees took a temporary position on the Purdue coaching staff, it seemed to be a potential problem, given his relationship with the PointsBet sports book.

It was. And it is.

New Jersey has stopped betting on the Citrus Bowl game involving Purdue. According to ESPN.com, the decision flows from the connection between Brees and PointsBet. Also, all bets taken after Brees joined the Purdue staff as of December 15 must be voided.

The official notice, without naming Brees, says that Purdue was in violation of a statute that prohibits athletes, coaches, referees, or directors of a sports governing body from having “any ownership interest in, control of, or otherwise be employed by an operator.” Brees has an equity stake in PointsBet.

As noted by ESPN.com, PointsBet ended its “ambassador partnership” with Brees on December 22. The one-week lag between Brees returning to Purdue and PointsBet pulling the plug suggests that someone realized the problem only after Brees took the position with Purdue, and that the separation was aimed at cleaning up a mess that should have been anticipated.

Ultimately, it wasn’t enough to get New Jersey to keep the game on the board. It remains to be seen whether there are any other consequences arising from what by all appearances was an unforced error by Purdue and/or Brees.