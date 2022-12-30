NFL 2022 Week 17 injury report roundup: Azeel Ojulari questionable, Adoree’ Jackson doubtful for Giants

Getty Images

Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Cowboys and it continues with 14 games on Sunday.

Injury reports for all of those games appear below. The Bills and Bengals play on Monday night and those teams will hand in their final injury reports on Saturday.

Cardinals at Falcons

DE Zach Allen (hand), CB Antonio Hamilton (hip), and QB Colt McCoy (concussion) are out for the Cardinals. T Kelvin Beachum (knee, ankle), WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee), LB Tanner Vallejo (knee), and CB Marco Wilson (neck) are listed as questionable.

The Falcons won’t have G Chuma Edoga (knee), TE Feleipe Franks (concussion), and S Jovante Moffatt (calf) for Sunday’s game. G Elijah Wilkinson (calf) is listed as questionable.

Bears at Lions

G Ja'Tyre Carter (back) and LB Sterling Weatherford (illness) are not going to play for the Bears. WR Dante Pettis (ankle), WR Chase Claypool (knee), and TE Trevon Wesco (calf) drew questionable tags.

G Kayode Awosika (ankle) and S DeShon Elliott (shoulder) are out for the Lions. RB Justin Jackson (hip), C Frank Ragnow (foot), and LB Josh Woods (biceps) are listed as questionable.

Jaguars at Texans

Jaguars DT Foley Fatukasi (ankle), QB Trevor Lawrence (toe), LS Ross Matiscik (back), G Brandon Scherff (abdomen, ankle), LB Travon Walker (ankle), and S Andrew Wingard (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

The Texans ruled out C Jimmy Morrissey (concussion) and TE Teagan Quitoriano (thigh). RB Dare Ogunbowale (knee) is listed as questionable.

Broncos at Chiefs

The Broncos will not have T Calvin Anderson (ankle) or LB Randy Gregory (knee) this weekend. LB Baron Browning (back), WR Kendall Hinton (hamstring), WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle), and DT D.J. Jones (knee) make up their group of questionable players.

The Chiefs did not issue any injury designations for this weekend.

Dolphins at Patriots

The Dolphins officially ruled QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) out on Friday and T Eric Fisher (calf) is set to miss the game after being listed as doubtful. T Terron Armstead (toe, pec, knee, hip), LB Bradley Chubb (ankle, hand), WR River Cracraft (calf), CB Xavien Howard (knee), FB Alec Ingold (thumb), and T Greg Little (foot) are listed as questionable.

CB Jack Jones (knee), CB Marcus Jones (concussion), WR DeVante Parker (concussion), and TE Jonnu Smith (concussion) will all miss the game for the Patriots. TE Hunter Henry (knee), CB Jonathan Jones (chest), CB Jalen Mills (groin), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), and WR Tyquan Thornton (knee) are listed as questionable.

Colts at Giants

The Colts listed DE Yannick Ngakoue (throat) as questionable while ruling out WR Ashton Dulin (concussion), TE Kylen Granson (ankle), and CB Kenny Moore (ankle).

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said on Friday that he expects DE Azeez Ojulari to play and the team listed him as questionable. CB Adoree' Jackson (knee) is set to miss another game after being listed as doubtful.

Saints at Eagles

Saints S Marcus Maye (shoulder), G Andrus Peat (ankle), and RB Dwayne Washington (illness) will not play, but RB Alvin Kamara (quad, personal) is off the injury report. S Justin Evans (shoulder), LB Chase Hansen (knee), CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), WR Chris Olave (hamstring), and LB Pete Werner (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) is on track to miss Sunday’s game after being listed as doubtful. T Lane Johnson (groin) and CB Avonte Maddox (toe) have been ruled out.

Panthers at Buccaneers

Panthers CB Jaycee Horn (wrist) is out after having surgery this week. DE Marquis Haynes (ankle), G Cade Mays (knee), and TE Tommy Tremble (hip) are listed as questionable.

The Buccaneers don’t expect to have CB Carlton Davis (shoulder) or LB Carl Nassib (pectoral) after listing them as doubtful. CB Jamel Dean (toe), S Mike Edwards (hamstring), WR Julio Jones (knee), T Donovan Smith (foot), DT Vita Vea (calf), and S Antoine Winfield (ankle) make up their questionable contingent.

Browns at Commanders

Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney (concussion, illness) is listed as questionable.

T Saahdiq Charles (concussion), RB Antonio Gibson (knee, foot), and DE James Smith-Williams (concussion) are out for the Commanders on Sunday. S Percy Butler (hip), S Kamren Curl (ankle), CB Christian Holmes (ankle), and CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Jets at Seahawks

The Jets will play without CB Brandin Echols (quadricep) and WR Jeff Smith (knee). DE Vinny Curry (elbow), G Nate Herbig (ankle), and S Lamarcus Joyner (hip) are listed as questionable.

The Seahawks initially called WR Marquise Goodwin (shoulder, wrist) questionable, but he’s now listed as doubtful to play. RB Travis Homer (ankle), WR Tyler Lockett (hand), T Abraham Lucas (knee), S Ryan Neal (knee), RB Kenneth Walker (ankle), and DT Al Woods (Achilles) remain in the questionable category.

49ers at Raiders

WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee) is out again for the 49ers, but the team says he could return in Week 18. QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) and DT Kevin Givens (knee) are also out. DE Kerry Hyder (ankle) and CB Ambry Thomas (ankle, illness) are listed as questionable.

T Jackson Barton (back) and RB Zamir White (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Vikings at Packers

C Garrett Bradbury (back) and DT James Lynch (shoulder) are out for the Vikings.

Packers WR Christian Watson (hip) returned to practice Friday and is listed as questionable with CB Keisean Nixon (groin).

Rams at Chargers

C Brian Allen (calf), DT Aaron Donald (ankle), WR Ben Skowronek (calf), and QB John Wolford (neck) are out for the Rams. LB Leonard Floyd (not injury related – resting player, illness) and TE Tyler Higbee (not injury related – resting player, elbow) got the only questionable tags.

S Derwin James (concussion) won’t play for the Chargers, but DE Joey Bosa (groin) is set to come off injured reserve. FB Zander Horvath (ankle) is listed as questionable.

Steelers at Ravens

S Tre Norwood (hamstring) is out for the Steelers. LB Myles Jack (groin) and DT Larry Ogunjobi (toe) are listed as questionable.

The Ravens will play without QB Lamar Jackson (knee) for the fourth straight game. CB Marcus Peters (calf) is also out and TE Nick Boyle (illness), DE Calais Campbell (knee), and S Geno Stone (hamstring) are listed as questionable.