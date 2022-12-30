Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts threw well Thursday, still sorting out QB decision

Getty Images

The Eagles got quarterback Jalen Hurts back on the practice field Thursday, but there’s no word yet on whether he will be starting against the Saints on Sunday.

Head coach Nick Sirianni said at his Friday press conference that Hurts looked good in his first practice since spraining his shoulder in Week 15 and that he threw the ball well during the workout. He said that the team is now waiting to see how his shoulder responds to the increased workload and “sorting through” whether Hurts or Gardner Minshew will be leading the offense this weekend.

Minshew was 24-of-40 for 355 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in last Saturday’s loss to the Cowboys.

That process will play out over the next couple of days, so it seems likely that Hurts will be listed as questionable when Friday’s injury report is released later in the day.