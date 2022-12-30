Ole Miss running back Zach Evans declares for NFL draft

Getty Images

Ole Miss running back Zach Evans announced Friday he will forgo his remaining college eligibility to enter the 2023 NFL draft.

“I’ve had an unforgettable experience at Ole Miss, and I am forever thankful for the opportunity to play here,” Evans wrote on social media. “After much prayer, I have decided to forego my remaining year of eligibility and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.”

He rushed for 936 yards and nine touchdowns in his only season at Ole Miss. Evans rushed for 130 or more yards four times this season, including a career-best 207 against Arkansas on Nov. 19.

Evans transferred to Ole Miss from TCU, where he rushed for 1,063 yards in two seasons in Fort Worth.