Ravens rule Lamar Jackson, Marcus Peters out

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Friday that it was a “safe assumption” that Tyler Huntley will be making his fourth straight start at quarterback this weekend and there’s no longer a reason to make any assumptions.

The Ravens officially ruled Lamar Jackson out on Friday afternoon. Jackson’s knee injury kept him from practicing at all again this week, so Huntley will be charged with trying to beat the Steelers for the second time in four weeks.

Harbaugh said that Jackson, cornerback Marcus Peters and defensive lineman Calais Campbell are all progressing well, but Campbell is ahead of the other two players. He’s listed as questionable with a knee injury after returning for a limited practice Friday while Peters has been ruled out with a calf injury.

Tight end Nick Boyle (illness) and safety Geno Stone (hamstring) are also listed as questionable.