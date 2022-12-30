“Several” teams have been fined at least $150,000 each for bench-area violations

Getty Images

The NFL’s effort to avoid potential problems related to gambling has extended to policing people present in the bench areas.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL informed all teams earlier this month that “several” clubs have been fined the minimum amount of $150,000 for violating the Field and Bench Area Access policies.

It’s part of the broader effort to ensure that only the proper people are in position to see and hear the things that happen in the bench area — and to potentially communicate that information to others or to act on it themselves.

As one team source explained it to PFT, the league has an official on every sideline during games, looking for violations of this policy and other similar rules, such as the electronic device policy.

Again, the goal is to ensure that people don’t take advantage of information uniquely available to those who are in position to know exactly what has happened and perhaps what will happen during games.