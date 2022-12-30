Stefon Diggs returns to practice Friday

Posted by Charean Williams on December 30, 2022, 3:34 PM EST
Bills receiver Stefon Diggs missed Thursday’s practice with an illness. He returned to a full practice Friday.

Diggs reiterated to Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News that he did not cook for himself the night before getting sick.

“If I cooked, I probably wouldn’t have had no problem,” Diggs said.

Diggs’ return to practice was the only change to the Bills’ report Friday.

Quarterback Josh Allen remains on the report with his right elbow injury, but he has had full practices this week.

Running back Taiwan Jones (hamstring) and safety Jordan Poyer (knee) again were out of practice, and defensive end Boogie Basham (calf), tight end Dawson Knox (hip), linebacker Matt Milano (knee) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) remained limited.

Cornerback Cam Lewis (forearm) and center Mitch Morse (concussion) were full participants.

  1. Very important to get Mitch Morse back. Seems like every game the offense goes to sleep if they shuffle the O line and ever shotgun snap looks like an adventure

