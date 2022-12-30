Titans waive Sam Okuayinonu, John Reid

Getty Images

The Titans waived outside linebacker Sam Okuayinonu and cornerback John Reid from the active roster, the team announced Friday.

Both played in Thursday Night Football against the Cowboys.

Okuayinonu played 13 snaps on defense and five on special teams, and Reid played two defensive snaps.

Okuayinonu has played nine games with the Titans, seeing action on 105 defensive snaps and nine on special teams. He has 11 tackles and half a sack.

Reid, a fourth-round choice of the Texans in 2020, has played three games for the Titans this season. He has seen action on 38 defensive snaps and three on special teams and has totaled five tackles and one quarterback hit.