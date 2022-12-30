Trevor Lawrence, Travon Walker questionable for Jaguars

Getty Images

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson indicated that the team will not be resting any of his starters for this Sunday’s game against the Texans despite the outcome of the game not having any bearing on their bid for the AFC South title, but not all of them are sure things to play.

The team’s final injury report shows a handful of starters are considered questionable to play. That group includes rookie linebacker Travon Walker, who has missed the last two games with an ankle injury.

Pederson said Friday that he’s optimistic about the chances of having Walker for the game and that’s likely the view for quarterback Trevor Lawrence as well. He’s been dealing with a toe injury for several weeks, but has not missed any game action and there’s been no sign of concern that will change this weekend.

Right guard Brandon Scherff (abdomen, ankle), defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi (ankle), safety Andrew Wingard (shoulder), and long snapper Ross Matiscik (back) are also listed as questionable.