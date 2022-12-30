Tyler Biadasz has high ankle sprain

USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz‘s ankle injury did not look good Thursday night. He needed a cart to get to the training room after DeMarcus Walker accidentally rolled the back of Biadasz’s right ankle late in the third quarter.

Biadasz returned to the sideline wearing street clothes and a boot.

He will miss Week 18, but the Cowboys are hopeful Biadasz can return for the postseason.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Friday afternoon that an MRI revealed Biadasz has a high ankle sprain.

“We feel like he’s got a real chance to make it back for our first playoff game,” Jones said, via Mark Lane of WFAA. “So, we’ll see how that comes along. Obviously, everybody saw the injury on TV. It was a rough-looking deal. He’s had that high ankle before on the same ankle, and believe it or not, when it’s the second time around, those guys tend to recover a little faster, a little quicker than they did the time before. We’ll just have to see.

“Tyler is a tough guy who is competitive as hell and wants to be out there.”

Connor McGovern moved from left guard to center and Tyler Smith from left tackle to left guard. Veteran Jason Peters came off the bench to play left tackle.’

Tyron Smith is playing out of position, too, having taken over at right tackle after Terence Steele was lost for the season.