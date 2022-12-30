Tyler Lockett questionable to play against Jets

Getty Images

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett had surgery on a broken finger a week ago and he’s aiming to play against the Jets this weekend.

Lockett practiced on a limited basis this week and he has been listed as questionable to play for the Seahawks as they try to stay alive in the NFC playoff race. Head coach Pete Carroll said Lockett did well in practice this week and was catching the ball without any issues, but that he wants to see how he responds to Friday’s work before making a call on Sunday.

Running back Ken Walker (ankle) is also listed as questionable and Carroll expressed optimism about his outlook for the weekend.

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (shoulder, wrist), running back Travis Homer (ankle), right tackle Abraham Lucas (knee), safety Ryan Neal (knee), and defensive tackle Al Woods (Achilles) round out the questionable group for the Seahawks this week.