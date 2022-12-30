What’s next for Derek Carr?

Getty Images

The benching of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr becomes a clear and obvious indication that the team is done with him. During Thursday’s PFT Live, we addressed the difficulties inherent to trading Carr.

In a nutshell, the Raiders can’t trade him before $40.4 million in injury guarantees flip to full guarantees. Any informal deal to trade him on the first day of the league year in March would be completely unenforceable. The new team could back out, leaving the Raiders holding a $40.4 million bag.

Also, Carr has a no-trade clause. As we’ve said in the past, however, it’s not as important in quarterback deals; no team will trade for a quarterback who doesn’t want to join that team — especially not with a $40.4 million obligation from the moment the trade happens.

So, yes, the Raiders quite possibly will have to cut Carr. Either way, he’ll have a new team in 2023. When he does, where will it be?

Here’s a broad-as-possible list of the teams that possibly would consider him.

Commanders: They’re perpetually looking for solutions at quarterback, and former Raiders coach Jack Del Rio is on the staff there (at least for now) as defensive coordinator.

Jets: Mike White is due to be a free agent, and Zach Wilson is reportedly done. Carr could be an upgrade over the other options.

Patriots: If they’re done with Mac Jones (or if Jones is done with them), could they find a way to coach up Carr? It would be an intriguing wrinkle, given that former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels decided after one year that Carr isn’t the answer.

Dolphins: What will they do about Tua Tagovailoa, who is entering the final year of his contract? A decision is due on his fifth-year optioning May 2023. A bigger decision could be made about whether to keep a quarterback who has become a perpetual risk for his next concussion.

Ravens: Carr, in theory, becomes an option, in the event they trade Lamar Jackson. But they’d have to retool their offense much more by pivoting to Carr than if they’d simply shift to Tyler Huntley.

Titans: All options ultimately could be on the table at quarterback in Nashville, depending on how the current season ends.

Texans: They’ll be looking for a quarterback, and most presume they’d draft one. It would be fitting to have the brother of David Carr come to Houston and thrive.

Colts: After Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, and Matt Ryan, the Colts would prefer to exit the revolving door of veteran quarterbacks. Carr could be better than any of the others they’ve added.

Giants: David Carr won a Super Bowl with the Giants, albeit as a backup. Many assume they’ll keep Daniel Jones. Is Derek Carr a better overall player? That’s something for the front office and coaching staff to decide.

Lions: The assumption has gone from Jared Goff out to Jared Goff in for 2023. That was before Derek Carr became available.

All of the NFC South: Every team in the worst division in football has no clear, established quarterback. Every one of them could (should) evaluate Carr.

Seahawks: Geno Smith and Drew Lock are both set to be free agents. If nothing else, Carr could provide a little leverage to get Geno to have more reasonable contractual expectations.

Rams: Yes, the Rams. Matthew Stafford won a Super Bowl last year. But he’ll be 35 in February. And it’s an old 35. He’s had more than a few injuries, and we possibly only know about some of them. He also has $57 million in compensation that becomes fully guaranteed in March 2023. Given the cap hit from last year’s extension, however, the Rams may have no choice but to bite the bullet on their second consecutive regrettable quarterback contract.

Nowhere: Carr may retire, if he meant the things he has said in the past about only playing for the Raiders. Most recently, Carr said this when signing his latest contract: “I’ve only wanted to be a Raider. And I told my agent, I said ‘I’m either going to be a Raider or I’m going to be playing golf, like I don’t want to be playing anywhere else.’ That’s how much this place means to me.”

He may feels differently now that “this place” has let him know there’s no place there for him. If he changes his position on only ever playing for the Raiders, he will have options.