With nothing to lose, David Blough ready to “cut it loose”

Getty Images

David Blough will become the fourth starter for the Cardinals in four games. Kyler Murray started Week 14 before a knee injury ended his season; Colt McCoy started Week 15 before being diagnosed with a concussion; and Trace McSorley started Week 16.

McCoy was expected to return to the starting lineup this week but was scratched when concussion-like symptoms returned Thursday.

The Cardinals could have gone back to McSorley, but after he threw for 217 yards with an interception in a 19-16 loss to the Bucs last week, the team wants to see what Blough can do. It’s time for them to evaluate and look ahead to 2023.

Blough signed with the Cardinals off the Vikings’ practice squad the same day Murray was placed on injured reserve Dec. 14.

“Learning a new offense anywhere you go is the first goal of a quarterback,” Blough said Friday, via Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports. “You come in and pride yourself on studying it and working it, and I feel comfortable. They have done a good job at getting me ready.”

Blough has not started a game since he started five in 2019, his only career starts. He has not thrown a pass in a regular-season game since Week 16 of the 2020 season.

“To be standing here before you, I’m blessed,” Blough said. “I’m thankful for everybody who have helped me stand where I’m standing right now with this opportunity this week. I hope they all know I’m just going to cut it loose and are proud. I’m just thankful.”

Blough has nothing to lose except a game, of course, with the Cardinals already out of postseason contention.

“He’s a sharp kid, knows some of the base concepts, and the game plan stuff he’s done a nice job picking up this week,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “We’ll make sure we tailor the script to stuff he feels good about and let him go try to play fast and execute at a high level.”