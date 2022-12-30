Xavien Howard misses Friday’s practice and is questionable; Greg Little added to injury report

Getty Images

The Dolphins added Xavien Howard to the practice report Thursday with a knee injury. Coach Mike McDaniel said Friday morning Howard was expected to practice.

The team, though, listed Howard as a non-participant Friday.

That does not seem to bode well for his availability for Sunday, and the Dolphins list him as questionable.

They officially ruled out quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), and offensive tackle Eric Fisher (calf) is doubtful.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip), linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand), receiver River Cracraft (calf), fullback Alec Ingold (thumb) and offensive tackle Greg Little (foot) are questionable.

The Dolphins added Little to the practice report Friday and list him with a limited practice.

Chubb had limited work after missing the first two practice days of the week.