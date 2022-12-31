Bruce Arians gets his belated Ring of Honor ceremony on Sunday

Posted by Mike Florio on December 31, 2022, 11:00 AM EST
It was supposed to happen in Week Four, but a hurricane triggered a postponement. On Sunday, the tempest in a tumbler who coached the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win will finally be added to the team’s Ring of Honor.

Despite only coaching the Bucs for three seasons, Bruce Arians gets his permanent honor at halftime of Sunday’s critical late-season game against the Panthers.

“In my wildest dreams, I never imagined being in somebody’s Ring of Honor,” Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “They didn’t have to do this.”

It became easier for them to do it, because they had an open spot. It happened thanks to the abrupt removal of Super Bowl-winning coach Jon Gruden after the 2021 email scandal, which included some over-the-top remarks from Gruden about ownership.

Arians, who stepped away 17 days after Tom Brady ended a 40-day retirement, clearly misses his prior gig.

“Would I love to be coaching?” Arians told Stroud. “Yeah. It’s what you do. It kills me to go upstairs. I’m on the sideline in pregame and it kills me to have to go upstairs and just sit there. It kills me. It’s hard. It’s what I do. I’ve done it my whole life. I’m smart enough to know it’s over.”

It didn’t end right away. Arians was prowling the sideline and instigating trouble in Week Two, when receiver Mike Evans ran onto the field and knocked Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore to the ground, drawing a suspension for Evans. Arians and the Buccaneers received a warning from the league in the aftermath of the incident.

Arians has largely been out of sight since then.

“It’s not the same,” Arians told Stroud. “That daily interaction with the players and the coaches, the relationship I’m in. . . . The new guys are told, ‘That’s the old coach. You don’t want him cussing you out.’ I just [cussed out] a couple of them for the hell of it.”

He’ll get a chance to do some cussing at halftime on Sunday. If the Bucs are struggling after two quarters against Carolina, Arians quite possibly will deliver the kind of on-field pep talk that will peel the finish from every painted surface in the stadium.

9 responses to “Bruce Arians gets his belated Ring of Honor ceremony on Sunday

  1. Brady minus Belichick (HOF lock) and Arians (HOF maybe, 2x NFL coach of the year) = losing record.

    Buff said. Says it all better than I can.

  2. I wouldn’t expect an apology from anyone on this site for Arians’s REAL level of influence on this team as if “he was just along for the ride.” Anyone care to acknowledge just how awful/terrible/boring Tampa looks with Leftwich running the offense now and Bowles as head coach? Nah, doubt anyone wants to admit just how wrong they were about Arians. Bet Brady wants Arians NOW

  4. Are they going to name a street after him like GB did with Mike McCarthy? Or do they have higher standards?

  5. I agree with Bruce, I never imagined he would be in somebody’s Ring Of Honor either. This would have never happened if Tom Brady did not go there in free agency. Never.

  6. He misses blathering on about the wins & blaming QB/GM/HC Brady for the losses.

    Every team needs a mascot — bring him back.

  7. Arians is a better coach than people realize. Took just 5 years to become the cardinals winningest coach of all time. His personality is not what ownership looks for, but I can say definitively his players love him. It’s a shame TB12 did what he did. I know the bucs would be a lot better right now with Arians as HC.

  8. Belichick and Arians without Brady means no rings as head coach. And some here will look even worse when Tom wins his eighth with Todd Bowles.

